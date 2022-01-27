Punjab govt halts release of film Javed Iqbal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the movie about the serial killer of 100 boys will be re-reviewed by Central Board of Film Censors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) The release of much-awaited crime thriller Javed Iqbal—an untold story of a serial killer, has come to an halt after interference of the Punjab government.

Starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar, the crime-thriller is about the murder of 100 children in Lahore. The story is about Javed Iqbal—who was shown as the main character in the movie.

The movie was all set to hit the cinemas on January 28 (tomorrow) across the country but the Punjab government stopped its release.

In a tweet, film’s director Abu Aleeha wrote, “The latest news is that (Chief Minister) Sardar Usman Buzdar's government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal.

”

He said, “This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be (taking the matter) to the high court,".

According to the reports, the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) would re-review the film after which it will be decided whether it would be released or not.

The premiere of the movie was held at Nueplex Cinemas on January where prominent personalities were spotted.