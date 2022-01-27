UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Halts Release Of Film Javed Iqbal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Punjab govt halts release of film Javed Iqbal

The latest reports suggest that the movie about the serial killer of 100 boys will be re-reviewed by Central Board of Film Censors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) The release of much-awaited crime thriller Javed Iqbal—an untold story of a serial killer, has come to an halt after interference of the Punjab government.

Starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar, the crime-thriller is about the murder of 100 children in Lahore. The story is about Javed Iqbal—who was shown as the main character in the movie.

The movie was all set to hit the cinemas on January 28 (tomorrow) across the country but the Punjab government stopped its release.

In a tweet, film’s director Abu Aleeha wrote, “The latest news is that (Chief Minister) Sardar Usman Buzdar's government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal.

He said, “This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be (taking the matter) to the high court,".

According to the reports, the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) would re-review the film after which it will be decided whether it would be released or not.

The premiere of the movie was held at Nueplex Cinemas on January where prominent personalities were spotted.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Yasir Hussain January All Government Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of Karachi police's torture on MQM ..

PM takes notice of Karachi police's torture on MQM-P protesters

15 minutes ago
 Price of Russia's Flagship Oil Brand Urals Rises t ..

Price of Russia's Flagship Oil Brand Urals Rises to 7-Year High

5 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3382 against USD Thursda ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3382 against USD Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Punjab governor inaugurates Telemedicine , Hepatit ..

Punjab governor inaugurates Telemedicine , Hepatitis centres at NMU

5 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thu ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thursday

8 minutes ago
 No case of dengue reported in Punjab

No case of dengue reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>