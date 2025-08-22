Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla Passes Away At 65
Published August 22, 2025
Bhalla’s family confirms his death, stating that he was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after suffering a brain stroke, where he breathed his last on Friday morning
MOHALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2025) Popular Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passed away at the age of 65 on Friday.
The Indian media reported that Bhalla’s family confirmed his death, stating that he was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after suffering a brain stroke, where he breathed his last on Friday morning.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 p.m. in Mohali, and is expected to be attended by several prominent figures from the Punjabi film industry.
The news of Bhalla’s demise has left the film fraternity and his fans in deep shock.
The political leaders and members of the entertainment industry in India expressed sorrow over his death and extended condolences to his family.
Jaswinder Singh Bhalla began his career in 1988 with the comedy album Chhankata 88.
He went on to deliver memorable performances in numerous Punjabi blockbusters, including Carry On Jatta, Bhaji in Problem, Manje Bistre, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Jatt & Juliet.
