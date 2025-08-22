Open Menu

Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla Passes Away At 65

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:23 PM

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

Bhalla’s family confirms his death, stating that he was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after suffering a brain stroke, where he breathed his last on Friday morning

MOHALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2025) Popular Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passed away at the age of 65 on Friday.

The Indian media reported that Bhalla’s family confirmed his death, stating that he was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after suffering a brain stroke, where he breathed his last on Friday morning.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 p.m. in Mohali, and is expected to be attended by several prominent figures from the Punjabi film industry.

The news of Bhalla’s demise has left the film fraternity and his fans in deep shock.

The political leaders and members of the entertainment industry in India expressed sorrow over his death and extended condolences to his family.

Jaswinder Singh Bhalla began his career in 1988 with the comedy album Chhankata 88.

He went on to deliver memorable performances in numerous Punjabi blockbusters, including Carry On Jatta, Bhaji in Problem, Manje Bistre, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Jatt & Juliet.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies August Family Media From Industry P

Recent Stories

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

10 minutes ago
 Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghize ..

Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged

13 minutes ago
 Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

20 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

1 hour ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

1 hour ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

1 hour ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

2 hours ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz