Punjabi Folk Singer Alam Lohar Remembered On His 40th Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Legendary Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar was remembered on his 40th death anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in 1928 and hailed from a village in Kharian Tehsil in Gujrat District.

Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of Waris Shah's Heer, which he had memorized in 36 styles and forms.

Alam Lohar was also honored with Pakistan's highest civil award for arts and theatre the Pride of Performance Award in 1979.

He was also famous for his 'jugni' song.

He was famous for his tours to Punjab villages with jam-packed audience who wanted to listen to him for his unique singing style. He was also called a diamond and lion of Punjab.

Some of his famous songs were Jugni, Bol Mitti Deya Baweya and Mirza Sahiban. He sung these songs with his famous Jhori and Chimta. His other songs included Wajan Mariyan, Saif-ul-mulook, Dil Wala Dukhra and Shahbaz Qalandhar were also famous in audience.

He died on 3rd July, 1979.

