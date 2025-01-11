Open Menu

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna Gets Injured During Workout Accident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 03:09 PM

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

Shooting of three films actors has been busy with has been stopped after she fell injured

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Actor Rashmika Mandanna got injured during a fitness session at a gym, the local media reported on Saturday.

The Pushpa actor got injured during the exercise after which the shooting of three different films featuring Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were stopped.

After tremendous success of films like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna reached new heights of fame.

Her upcoming films include Sikandar with Salman Khan and Chhawa with Vicky Kaushal.

However, due to the accident at the gym, the shooting schedule for her three major films got affected.

The sources close to the actor confirmed that she is taking rest, feels better and will return to the film sets soon.

The doctors advised Rashmika to take a short break for full recovery, so that she could resume her busy shooting schedule in a better manner.

