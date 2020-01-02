Qandeel Baloch brother arrested from Saudi Arabia, handed over to Pakistan in her murder case

(@Aneesah05582539)

Saudi Interpol has handed over Muzaffar Iqbal, a proclaimed offender and brother of model girl Qandeel Baloch to Pakistan in her murder case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Saudi Interpol has handed over Muzaffar Iqbal, a proclaimed offender and brother of model girl Qandeel Baloch to Pakistan in her murder case.According to media reports, Qandeel Baloch was killed on the name of honor on July 15,2016 in Muzaffargarh .152 hearings of this killing case were conducted which lasted till September 26, 2019.Court had written in a short decision that the brother of deceased confessed the crime therefore he is sentenced to life imprisonment and other all accused including Mufti Abdul Qavi were released.

Both victim's brothers Arif and Muzaffar were nominated in the case who fled to Saudi Arab.Last year accused Arif was arrested from Saudi Arab through Interpol and shifted to Multan.

Now other accused brother has been handed over to Pakistan.It is pertinent to mention here that Qandeel Baloch father had submitted plea in the court in which he said that we forgave them for the sake of Allah therefore Court should also forgive them.