Qandeel Baloch: journey from village girl to social media stardom

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch's story that ended in unnatural death at her Multan residence in 2016 is a tale of a village girl aspiring to become an actor or singer but finally took refuge in social media platforms winning attention of hundreds of thousands of followers.

Fauzia Azeem had shot to fame on social media platforms as Qandeel Baloch. The girl hailed from Shah Sadar Deen, a rural area of Dera Ghazi Khan. Before leaving the village for good, she also endured psychological trauma from a failed marriage she had contracted at the age 17 and according to details on Wikipedia she later surrendered her son to her husband and relatives at a shelter in Multan telling the shelter manager: "I want to make my own life." She tried her luck in acting and singing but failed to make inroads and finally settled with her appearance on social media platforms.

Her popularity on social media was attributed to her videos, photos and comments which some described as bold and others took these as outrageous.

Some international media outlets also compared her with American model and actress Kim Kardashian.

She started to appear on television shows by 2014 and also started to speak for women's rights.

In June 2016, she met a religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi to learn more about her faith. Their photos went viral and discussed a lot.

The religious scholar was then removed from membership of a committee.

Qandeel Baloch had also sought protection at a press conference at Lahore where she had stated that her life was in danger.

She was asphyxiated at her parents' home in Muzaffarbad area of Multan sometime after Eid ul Fitr on July 15, 2016, by his brother Waseem Azeem, who was arrested just a day after the murder and confessed to his crime. He had then said that he killed her .

Qandeel Baloch had a fan following of over half a million and was among the top 10 most searched persons on Google when she was murdered.

Her murder was reported by her father Azeem Mahra and trial continued for three years during which 35 witnesses were recorded. The case later transferred to Model Criminal Trial Court on Aug 3, 2019 for speedy proceedings. However, by that time, the previous trial court had recorded statements of eighteen (18) witnesses. Remaining seventeen witnesses were recorded by the MCTC including her father Azeem Mahra, mother Anwar Bibi, relatives, DSP Atiya Jafri, inspector Ilyas Haidar, sub inspector Noor Akbar, SI Karam Hussain, Dr. Ghulam Yasin who had conducted postmortem examination, and experts Zeeshan and Mughees who had conducted forensic audit of her mobile CDR report.

There came a time during the trial at MCTC when her parents appeared before the court and pardoned accused. The court, however, had then decided to move on with the trial under section 311 PPC .

That led to award of life imprisonment to Qandeel's brother Waseem Azeem on Friday, September 27.