Qandeel Baloch murder case verdict announced; brother gets life term, five others acquitted

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Multan Friday announced verdict in the murder case of social media figure Qandeel Baloch awarding life imprisonment to her brother Waseem.

However, five other accused were acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Imran Shafi presiding the MCTC.

Those acquitted included Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel Baloch's brother Aslam Shaheen, her cousin Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar.

Another co-accused Arif, brother of deceased, was declared a proclaimed offender and his trial would be held after his arrest.

Fauzia Azeem who shot to fame through social media as Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother Waseem on July 16, 2016 in Multan.

It may be noted that parents of Qandeel Baloch had pardoned the accused in the murder case, however, the court decided to move on with the trial.

The trial had concluded last Thursday and judgement was reserved by the AD&SJ Imran Shafi for Friday.