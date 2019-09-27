UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qandeel Baloch Murder Case Verdict Announced; Brother Gets Life Term, Five Others Acquitted

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Qandeel Baloch murder case verdict announced; brother gets life term, five others acquitted

Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Multan Friday announced verdict in the murder case of social media figure Qandeel Baloch awarding life imprisonment to her brother Waseem

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Multan Friday announced verdict in the murder case of social media figure Qandeel Baloch awarding life imprisonment to her brother Waseem.

However, five other accused were acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Imran Shafi presiding the MCTC.

Those acquitted included Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel Baloch's brother Aslam Shaheen, her cousin Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar.

Another co-accused Arif, brother of deceased, was declared a proclaimed offender and his trial would be held after his arrest.

Fauzia Azeem who shot to fame through social media as Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother Waseem on July 16, 2016 in Multan.

It may be noted that parents of Qandeel Baloch had pardoned the accused in the murder case, however, the court decided to move on with the trial.

The trial had concluded last Thursday and judgement was reserved by the AD&SJ Imran Shafi for Friday.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Social Media Qandeel Baloch May July Criminals 2016 Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Two day festival for children to open at Sindh Gov ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Reject Either Change or Preservat ..

9 minutes ago

7.2 Kg hash seized,eight arrested in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah prai ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will N ..

5 minutes ago

Minister for Federal Education and Professional T ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.