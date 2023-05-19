UrduPoint.com

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

A condolence reference was organized for iconic artist Muhammad Qavi Khan, multitalented Shoaib Hashmi and a local artist, Naveed Bhatti, by Arts Council to pay homage to them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A condolence reference was organized for iconic artist Muhammad Qavi Khan, multitalented Shoaib Hashmi and a local artist, Naveed Bhatti, by Arts Council to pay homage to them.

Speakers shed light on their contrition to showbiz industry especially drama and paid glow tributes to them.

They termed Muhammad Qavi Khan and Shoaib Hashmi as towering personalities of the industry.

PTV Multan Centre General Manager, Asad Ali Naqvi, informed the artists who absorbed into their roles live in the hearts of their fans for life.

He stated that film and tv artistes of yesteryear loved their fields from head to toe adding that they worked very hard to earn the names.

Director Arts Council Saleem Qaisar stated that these artists were not only great Names of industry but also were lovely human beings.

They also worked for welfare of humanity, he noted.

Actor turned stage director, Yousuf Kamran said that these artistes were torch bearers for others who are working today.

Sajjad Malik, Abbas Malik, Noor Amin Khakwani and others also spoke.

