Qawali festival to mark Independence Day celebration held at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a 'Qawali' festival here on Sunday night to mark Independence Day celebrations with zeal and zest.

Famous Sultan ul Qadria Qawal, Quran Niazi, Iram Mehmood Abbasi and Aqdas Ali Hashmi presented a mesmerizing performance on the occasion.

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Amjad Ch was chief guest at the festival while former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were present on the occasion. The festival was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja.

Addressing the participants Muhammad Amjad Ch said that Pakistan was established on the basis on 'Qalima' and the idea of welfare state was extracted from Islam.

He said that the government was trying its best to give relief to the people of the country.

He said, 'Qawali' had played a vital role in spreading the islam in the sub-continent.

Naheed Manzoor said that independence of Pakistan was liberation of Muslims of sub-continent.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that the art council would arrange different programmes to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.