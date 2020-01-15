Qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

The Sam's Event Management planner is organizing a "Qawali night" to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Masroor Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities here at Paragon Marquee on Thursday night (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sam's Event Management planner is organizing a "Qawali night" to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Masroor Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities here at Paragon Marquee on Thursday night (tomorrow).

According to the organizers, Qawal Fateh Ali Khan would entertain the audience with moving musical performances decorated with famous qawalis of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan besides his own musical pieces.

The event aimed at promoting the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the sufi saints.

Families as well as singles are invited to enjoy the best organized setting arrangement provided by Sam management staff.

The participants will also be entertained by various food stalls from famous restaurants of the city such as Baramda, Bandoo Khan Islamabad and Red Bull.