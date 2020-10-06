Qawali night to pays tribute to legendary Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali on Oct 17

The Art School,Theater Wallay will hold a Qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities on October 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Art school,Theater Wallay will hold a Qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities on October 17.

The event is being organized to celebrate the Birthday of timeless legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the Qawali music.

According to the organizers, well known Bakhshi Brothers would entertain the audience with soulful musical performances decorated with famous qawalis of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan besides their own musical pieces.

"Bakhshi Brothers will take you on a journey of soulful devotion with their renditions of some of Qawwali's most timeless classics",he stated.

Families as well as singles are invited to enjoy themselves with the best organized setting arrangement and peaceful atmosphere.

He stated that he participants will also be entertained by various food stalls and all necessary precautions will be taken along with Hand Sanitizers and complimentary masks.