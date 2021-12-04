Qawwali Night held at Arts Council to keep art alive

Punjab Arts Council organized a special Qawwali night to promote the classic art of Qawwali and keep the unique genre of music alive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council organized a special Qawwali night to promote the classic art of Qawwali and keep the unique genre of music alive.

In his welcome address, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Qawwali had become the mode of the preaching of Sufis of the Indo-Pak subcontinent, and from here, it was introduced to the whole world.

Addressing the participants, Naheed Manzoor said that to light the candles of islam in the Indian subcontinent, Sufis picked music from the colours of local art and culture, which gave it a new name.

She said that by using delicate phrases like Qawwali, he attracted non-Muslims and conveyed the message of Islam to them. The Punjab Arts Council was working hard to keep the art of music alive, she added.

On Qawwali Night, the country's famous Qawwals Tanveer Salamat Noshahi performed brilliantly.

A large number of people participated in Qawwali Night.