'Quarantine Times' Wins PNCA's Online Short Film Competition

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

'Quarantine times' wins PNCA's online short film competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Short film created by team of Theater Wallay has received first price in an online short film competition organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for art enthusiasts who were confined in their homes adopting social distancing due to coronavirus.

The result was announced by Federal Minister for education and Special Initiative Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday morning on Pakistan Television news where he congratulated the winning team and appropriated PNCA's effort to entertain the audiences during these trying times.

Artists who created the winning short film "Quarantine times" included Safeer Khan, Ahad Ali and Amir Ali. They work with art group Theater Wallay and will receive the cash prize of Rs 50,000 for grabbing first position.

Under the theme titled 'HOME-BOUND', PNCA received more than 150 entries for the competition involving genres such as fiction, documentary, docudrama, musical or family video while the duration of the film was limited to up to 3 min.

The competition aimed at providing a creative edge for those artists who were limited to their homes during pandemic of coronavirus and maintaining social distance to curb the spread of virus.

The PNCA invited people to capture a short video highlighting what home-bound means to them in these tensed times.

Besides, all films accepted for competition would be awarded certificates and selected entries will be posted on PNCA's Social Media.

