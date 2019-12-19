R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery charge linked to wedding

R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to bribery charges that US media say relate to him marrying late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old

Kelly -- whose hits include "I Believe I can Fly" -- married Aaliyah the day after he allegedly paid the bribe, several US newspapers have reported.The charge expands an earlier indictment that accuses him of systematically recruiting girls for sex while touring and coercing them into sexual activity.He is due to go on trial in the spring.Kelly has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls.But he began facing renewed scrutiny earlier this year upon the release of the docu-series "Surviving R.

Kelly," which nabbed an Emmy nomination for outstanding informational series or special.Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died aged 22 in 2001 in a plane crash in the Bahamas.