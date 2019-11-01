Rabi Pirzada approaches FIA for action against those who stole her data

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she sold her cell phone from where her data was stolen and spread on social media.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Famous lollywood actress Rabi Pirzada has approached Federal Investigation Agency after her videos went viral on social meda, seeking action against those who are involved in privacy breach.

Rabi Pirzada said she had moved an application to the FIA for her data that was stolen from her cell phone. She said she sold out her cell phone and apprehended that her data was stolen from that cell phone. Pirzada said that she also filed application against that shop.

She said she had asked the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing to take action against that person who spread her data on social media.

On Friday, Rabi Pirzada's very personal videos went viral on social media that grabbed huge attention of the twitteratis as some lauded her and some strongly criticized her.

According to the details, Rabi Pirzada grabbed huge public attention after her personal videos went viral on social media after which a special trend with her name was run on the twitter's website. Rabi Peerzada came to the limelight after Neelum Munir, another known actress, shared her dance on her Instagram account which she did for Kaaf-Kangna.

Neelum Munir said she did this dance only because it was for her homeland and was supported by ISPR. The people reacted to her dance on social media. The DG ISPR also responded to different users on twitter about the danace of Neelum Munir.

Rabi Peerzada also commented on her tweet by addressing the ISPR that it was seriously very disappointing. She also made some comments on Neelum Munir's twitter account.

Rabi did this tweet on the night of Oct 31 and the next day, there were many comments against her on her twitter account.

Some lauded her role and some subjected her to strong criticism. However, a person said that one should not disclose other's secrets because Alighty loves that person who covers others'bad deeds.

Soon after her comments about other actress, personal videos of Rabi Peerzada went viral on social media.