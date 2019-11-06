Rabi Pirzada decides to perform Umrah after quitting showbiz

Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada has decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry, following her leaked private videos and pictures

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada has decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry, following her leaked private videos and pictures.According to details, the decision was taken after consultation with friends and family members.

Sources told that the actress will soon depart for Saudi Arabia for the Umrah.Earlier, Rabi Pirzada had made a heartfelt request on social media following her indecent videos which were leaked on internet.The singer and actress posted, "Allah will conceal the secrets of a person on the Day of Judgment who does not reveal the secrets of others in this world."She had lodged a complaint in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private videos.

The pop singer took the stance in her application that she had returned her cellular phone to the company from which she bought it after the device ran down.

The company gave her a new mobile, she said.She expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her videos from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family.It has been learnt that the FIA has started interrogating the matter.Sources had further revealed that Rabi Pirzada will also contact the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footages from being uploaded.