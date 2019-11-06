UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabi Pirzada Decides To Perform Umrah After Quitting Showbiz

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Rabi Pirzada decides to perform Umrah after quitting showbiz

Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada has decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry, following her leaked private videos and pictures

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada has decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry, following her leaked private videos and pictures.According to details, the decision was taken after consultation with friends and family members.

Sources told that the actress will soon depart for Saudi Arabia for the Umrah.Earlier, Rabi Pirzada had made a heartfelt request on social media following her indecent videos which were leaked on internet.The singer and actress posted, "Allah will conceal the secrets of a person on the Day of Judgment who does not reveal the secrets of others in this world."She had lodged a complaint in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private videos.

The pop singer took the stance in her application that she had returned her cellular phone to the company from which she bought it after the device ran down.

The company gave her a new mobile, she said.She expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her videos from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family.It has been learnt that the FIA has started interrogating the matter.Sources had further revealed that Rabi Pirzada will also contact the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footages from being uploaded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Showbiz Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Social Media Company Saudi Arabia Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Family From Industry

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

18 minutes ago

Global Franchise Market in Dubai concludes today

21 minutes ago

UAE supplies medicines to Hodeidah’s medical cen ..

21 minutes ago

South Korea Considers Conscription for Naturalized ..

10 minutes ago

EU, China Reach Landmark Trade Deal on High Qualit ..

10 minutes ago

Two petrol pump managers among 12 profiteers held

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.