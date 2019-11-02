Rabi Pirzada makes heartfelt request to conceal her private videos, pictures

(@fidahassanain)

The actress will also approach PTA for action against her secret data.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) Pop singer and television host Rabi Pirzada on Saturday made a heartfelt request to the people after her indecent videos went viral on social media.

Rabi Pirzada took to Twitter and wrote,: "Allah will cover secrets of those who cover others' secrets,".

The actress also lodged a complaint in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private video. In her application to the FIA, she said that she sold her cell phone from which her secret data leaked and went viral on the social media.

Rabi Pirzada expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her video from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family.

The FIA on her request started interrogation of the matter. Rabi Pirzada, the sources revealed, would also approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footage from being uploaded.