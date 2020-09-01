UrduPoint.com
Rabi Pirzada Makes Painting O Turkish Actor Engin Altan Duzyatan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:08 PM

Rabi Pirzada makes painting o Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan

The actress has won hearts by painting Turkish artist and sharing the paintings on her Twitter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Former Singer Rabi Pirzada made painting of Engin Altan Duzyatan on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Rabi Pirzada shared the painting of Engin Altan Duzyatan with caption: “My art will represent Pakistan on the international platform for the first time. I have to work on a special theme, which is on Kashmir.

Many prayers for all my fans who have always supported me.”

Engin Altan Düzyatan, who played the lead role in the super-hit tv series Dirilis: Ertugrul, was on the road to success ever since coming on board the Turkish show. The actor was lauded by many for work, so much so that he recently admitted that Ertugrul changed his life. However, former singer Rabi Pirzada was also following the hit Turkish serial and loving it.

More Stories From Showbiz

