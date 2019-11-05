Rabi Pirzada suffers from depression after video leaks

(@fidahassanain)

The singer could not appear before the court in wild animals's custody case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Famous singer Rabi Pirzada has been suffering from depression and anxiety after her personal videos went viral on social media, the reports said.

Rabi Pirzada was due to appear before a court in Model Town courts for allegedly having wild animals including snakes in her custody but she could not turn up just because of anxiety and depression she was going through due to her vidoe leaks.

According to the details, Rabi Pirzada moved an application before the court through her counsel that she wanted exemptionfrom personal appearance in the case. She pleaded the court that she was under huge depression and was suffering from pain and anxiety for last couple of days and therefore, she must be allowed exemption from appearance in the court.

At this, the court accepted her plea and adjourned the hearing till Nov 30 with directions to the actress to appear on the next date of hearing.

Punjab's Wild Life department lodged FIR against the singer for having wild animals in her custody at home.

It may be mentioned here that few days ago, some personal videos and pictures of Rabi Pirzada went viral on social media that brought her under huge criticism from the general public. However, the singer claimed that her videos were leaked after she sold her cell phone to a local shopkeeper. She also moved an application with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, seeking help from the state agency to block the inapproperiate data about her personal life. She also sought action against the persons involved in spreading her personal videos on social media.