Rabi quits showbiz industry after video leaks

The actress says she is quitting this profession and intends to Almighty for forgiveness.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) Famous singer Rabi Pirzada has refused to continue her career in the showbiz industry after her inappropriate videos and pictures went viral on social media.

Using her twitter account, Rabi Pirza made this announcement and said that she was quitting the profession in Showbiz industry.

She wrote on twitter: "I, Rabi Pirzada, quit showbiz industry. May Almighty Allah forgive me and may the people be polite about my matter,". The actress also wrote a verse from the holy Quran that Allah grants respect whom he wishes and humiliates thosee whom wants.

Last week, Rabi's personal videos went viral on social media that caused huge trouble for the singer who said that all this data was leaked from her cell phone she sold out to a shopkeeper. Later on November 2, the pop singer made a heartfelt request to the people to cover her secret data and to avoid from sharing it further.

Rabi Pirzada took to Twitter and wrote,: "Allah will cover secrets of those who cover others' secrets,".

Earlier, she also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private video. In her application to the FIA, she said that she sold her cell phone from which her secret data leaked and went viral on the social media.

Rabi Pirzada expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her video from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family.

The FIA on her request started interrogation of the matter. Rabi Pirzada, the sources revealed, would also approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footage from being uploaded.