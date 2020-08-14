UrduPoint.com
Rafia Zeeshan’s Song For Independence Day: Dil Tu Jan Tu

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil Tu Jan Tu

The new song by rising vocalist and musician Rafia Zeeshan has won countless hearts on the special eve of Independence Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Rising vocalist and musician Rafia Zeeshan has released a song in connection with Independence Day to express and love and devotion for the homeland.

Her song “Dil Tu Jan Tu’ has won countless hearts on this special day as the fans and friends are sharing her son on all forums of social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In a post on Facebook, the singer announced release of her song: “Dil Tu Jaan Tu is out now.I've put my heart and soul into this song. For the love of my beloved homeland, here's my debut single for Pakistan. Meri Shaan Tu Meri Jaan Tu, Meri Jagg bharr mei pehchaan Tu! ❤ Pakistan,”.

Yesterday popular singer Shafqat Amanat Ali released a song for Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day and his song was “Zindagi hey Pakistan”.

