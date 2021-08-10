UrduPoint.com

"Raging Fire" Continues To Dominate Chinese Box Office Chart

Tue 10th August 2021

"Raging Fire" continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Monday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Monday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Tuesday.

The film, focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, generated nearly 25 million Yuan (about 3.86 million U.S.

Dollars) on Monday, bringing its total earnings to 563 million yuan within 11 days of screening.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of about 8 million yuan.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed 5.9 million yuan on Monday. Its total revenue has reached 445 million yuan since debut on July 23.

