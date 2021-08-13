"Raging Fire" continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Friday.

The film, focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, generated more than 19 million Yuan (about 2.93 million U.S.

Dollars) on Thursday, bringing its total earnings to 626 million yuan within 14 days of screening.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of 6.69 million yuan.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed 5 million yuan on Thursday. Its total revenue has reached 461 million yuan since debut on July 23.