"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.

Focusing on a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film raked in 43.54 million Yuan (about 6.72 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 53 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by the romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of 11.76 million yuan.

Coming in third was the animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film generated 10.49 million yuan on Sunday.