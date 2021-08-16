UrduPoint.com

"Raging Fire" Continues To Top Chinese Box Office

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:55 PM

"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.

Focusing on a story about a police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, the film raked in 43.54 million Yuan (about 6.72 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 53 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by the romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of 11.76 million yuan.

Coming in third was the animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film generated 10.49 million yuan on Sunday.

Related Topics

Fire Police Film And Movies China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day o ..

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal ..

20 minutes ago
 Two decoits killed in police encounter

Two decoits killed in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in of ..

Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million a ..

Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million among beneficiaries during FY 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Ar ..

UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.