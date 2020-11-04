Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on YouTube

(@fidahassanain)

The top Qawal singer who was awarded honorary degree by Oxford University has thanked his fans and followers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Pakistan’s popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday became first Pakistani singer whose subscribers on YouTube reached five million.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thanked his fans and followers on his Instagram account.

Last year, Oxford University awarded him an honorary degree over his remarkable service in music industry.

Eight other individuals also received honorary degree from Oxford University at the ceremony.

On the occasion, Oxford University had described him as “Pakistani singer, primarily of Qawali, a devotional music of Muslim Sufis”.

He is at the top of the list of Qawali singers in Pakistan and is the nephew of great Qawali legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.