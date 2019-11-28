UrduPoint.com
Rahat Fateh Ali Becomes First Asian Singer To Receive Wembley Arena Award

Rahat Fateh Ali becomes first Asian singer to receive Wembley Arena Award

Pakistani famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become first Asian singer to have received Wembley Arena Award

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Pakistani famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become first Asian singer to have received Wembley Arena Award.According to details, the singer was honored with the award during his concert in United Kingdom.The concert was attended by people belonging to different countries including Pakistan and India.

