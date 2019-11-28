Rahat Fateh Ali becomes first Asian singer to receive Wembley Arena Award

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Pakistani famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become first Asian singer to have received Wembley Arena Award.According to details, the singer was honored with the award during his concert in United Kingdom.The concert was attended by people belonging to different countries including Pakistan and India.