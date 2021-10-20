UrduPoint.com

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Announces Schedule Of 'The Legacy USA Tour' From Oct 31

Chand Sahkeel 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:32 PM

Pakistan renowned vocalist Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday announced the schedule of "The Legacy USA Tour', starting from October 31 amid huge demand of his fans

According to the announcement, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is continuing a "Legacy of his family of over 600 years, it is based on it".

The mystic Guru Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would start his performance at Charlotte, NC on October 31.

He would also perform at many other major cities of USA including Memphis, TN on November 5, Houston, TX on November 6, Dallas TX on November 7, DC November 12, Cincinnati, OH November 13, New Jersey November 14, Chicago, IL November 19, New York November 20, Atlanta November 21, Sacramento November 26, San Jose November 27 and Seattle November 28.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of televisions serials and over 100 film songs.

He is a nephew of legendary Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of his uncle referred to as the "King of Qawwali".

The Legacy Tour was conceptualized by Salman Ahmed.

