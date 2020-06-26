UrduPoint.com
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Marks One Year Of Receiving Honorary Degree From Oxford University

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan marks one year of receiving honorary degree from Oxford University

Acclaimed musician and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan marks one year of receiving honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious Oxford University on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Acclaimed musician and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan marks one year of receiving honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious Oxford University on Friday.

It was on June 26 last year, that Pakistan's renowned singer, musician and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded an honorary doctorate degree for his services and invaluable contribution to the art, by the prestigious Oxford University, United Kingdom, said a press release.

Expressing his views, the legendary singer had said that 26th of June was and will always be a momentous occasion for him as a person,his family and friends as well.

"Today, my love for music has given me such fame and glory. I dedicate my success to my family and my team," he said Salman Ahmed has also played a key part in this success story of mine, he added.

Remembering his mentor Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan�who undeniably is the most acclaimed, respected and widely recognized qawwal of all time, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan stated that his family has been associated with the art of qawwali for more than six centuries and this achievement is a tribute to the services and contribution of his father Fateh Ali Khan and his uncle Mubarak Ali Khan.

