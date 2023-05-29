Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first anniversary

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) Renowned Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to the late Indian rapper Siddhu Moose Wala on the first anniversary of his tragic death.

During a live qawwali concert, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated his performance of "Akhian Udeek Diyan" to the beloved rapper, who had a massive fan following in India, Canada, and Pakistan.

Siddhu Moose Wala was remembered not only by fans but also by his village, where prayers were held in his memory, with his mother, Charan Kaur, in attendance.

The artist's untimely murder, which shook the subcontinent, remains unsolved, and his father, Balkaur Singh, has expressed disappointment in the Punjab government's alleged failure to bring the culprits to justice.

The legacy of Siddhu Moose Wala continues to live on as fans pay tribute to his soul-stirring music and heartfelt lyrics on this somber occasion.