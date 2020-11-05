Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released new song 'Nasha'

Renowned artist and globally acclaimed singer and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his new song named 'Nasha'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned artist and globally acclaimed singer and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his new song named 'Nasha'.

Fans from all around the world have been eagerly waiting for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's masterpiece produced by acclaimed music producer Salman Ahmed, directed by Josan Sandeep.

The lyrics of the song is produced by Javed Ali and Edited by Honey Virk.

The track has been released as a single and is produced by Salman Ahmed, who has previously produced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's songs 'Zaroori tha' and 'Gham-e-Ashiqui'.

The song single glimpse has gone viral on social media before the release.

Producer Salman Ahmad said that this song is new addition in party songs of the country.