UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Released New Song 'Nasha'

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released new song 'Nasha'

Renowned artist and globally acclaimed singer and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his new song named 'Nasha'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned artist and globally acclaimed singer and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has released his new song named 'Nasha'.

Fans from all around the world have been eagerly waiting for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's masterpiece produced by acclaimed music producer Salman Ahmed, directed by Josan Sandeep.

The lyrics of the song is produced by Javed Ali and Edited by Honey Virk.

The track has been released as a single and is produced by Salman Ahmed, who has previously produced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's songs 'Zaroori tha' and 'Gham-e-Ashiqui'.

The song single glimpse has gone viral on social media before the release.

Producer Salman Ahmad said that this song is new addition in party songs of the country.

Related Topics

World Music Social Media Rahat Fateh Ali Khan All From

Recent Stories

PM claims to have prepared mechanism to resolves p ..

4 minutes ago

Nine arrested,hashish seized

3 minutes ago

EU rule of law accord paves way for budget approva ..

3 minutes ago

DC orders to enhance sugar, flour counters at Sahu ..

3 minutes ago

18 dead, 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Kisan Itehad leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.