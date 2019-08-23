UrduPoint.com
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan To Perform In Dubai At Grand Finale Show

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:09 PM

Renowned classical singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would perform today at the grand finale of his world tour at Dubai which was started from February 15, 2019 in Abu Dhabi and organized by Portfolio Managing Events (PME), says a press release on Friday.

Producer and Managing Director of PME, Salman Ahmed said that after�entertaining his fans all over the globe and performing at the biggest arenas in US, Canada, UK, Australia,�South Africa, Netherlands , Brussels and Singapore, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has returned Dubai to perform at the grand finale of his world tour 2019, called 'Me, Myself & I'.

He said, 'Me, Myself & I', was totally a new concept, where you would see the maestro, in three different acts�showcasing his magnanimous talent for more than 3 hours.

He said, "For the first time the audience would be experiencing the�all new Fusion act where Khan Sahab would be performing some of his classics and Nusrat Sahab's all time�favourite qawalis in a totally new manner all along with some young and very talented musicians", adding further we got to know that the second act would be of the his recent super hits and several other favourite songs. The third act is the spiritual Qawwali's and classics like Mein Jahan Rahoun�and Ore Piya.

Ustad Rahat�Fateh Ali Khan's tremendous devotion to Sufi and Qawwali music has been his life's work and to be recognised�with an honorary degree from Oxford University was a very special recognition to him personally but also to all�those who have supported him and are helping to create a musical legacy", he added.

