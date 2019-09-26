UrduPoint.com
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan To Perform In Musical Shows In Australia

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 29 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform in musical shows in Australia

Popular singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Thursday reached Australia to perform in musical shows at Brisbane on 27 Sep, Sydney on 28 Sep & Melbourne on 29 Sep 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Popular singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Thursday reached Australia to perform in musical shows at Brisbane on 27 Sep, Sydney on 28 Sep & Melbourne on 29 Sep 2019.

Australia has always welcomed Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with open arms and hearts. This time, it will be bigger and better than ever before.

Nephew of the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been mesmerising audiences around the globe. His robust yet soothing voice elevates every song to a new level.

One of the world's most loved South Asian music artists, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has transcended musical genres and sings ghazals and classical music.

He carries a message of love, peace, and spiritualism through his music.

