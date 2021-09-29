UrduPoint.com

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Wins Fans’ Hearts By Singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' In Manchester

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:22 PM

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manchester

The Music maestro who is in the UK these days have performed in different cities in post Covid-19 situation to entertain the citizens.

MANCHESTER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Pakistan renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has won the hearts of fans by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manchester.

The singer who is now in the England these days have performed in various cities.

In a recent performance that was held in Manchester, the music maestro won the hearts of fans who continued to ask him more after he sang the heart-touching 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST.

Adnan Siddiqui also joined him for his special performance. The actor also touched the hearts of his fans by his appearance on the stage.

Adnan Siddiqui played antagonist Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho. The drama also starred prominent actors including Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Humayun Saeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Ho Manchester Ayeza Khan Humayun Saeed Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Recent Stories

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: Preside ..

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

28 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

43 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

24 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.