Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manchester

The Music maestro who is in the UK these days have performed in different cities in post Covid-19 situation to entertain the citizens.

MANCHESTER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Pakistan renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has won the hearts of fans by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manchester.

In a recent performance that was held in Manchester, the music maestro won the hearts of fans who continued to ask him more after he sang the heart-touching 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST.

Adnan Siddiqui also joined him for his special performance. The actor also touched the hearts of his fans by his appearance on the stage.

Adnan Siddiqui played antagonist Shehwar in Mere Paas Tum Ho. The drama also starred prominent actors including Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Humayun Saeed.