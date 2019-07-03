UrduPoint.com
Rajkummar Rao: Kangana Ranaut And I Have Great Chemistry On And Off The Screen

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:28 PM

Six years after Vikas Bahl's Queen, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will share screen space once again in Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgemental Hai Kya.

Six years after Vikas Bahl's Queen, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will share screen space once again in Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgemental Hai Kya.

At the trailer launch of the film in Delhi, Rajkummar was asked about his experience of working with her."I was excited because Kangana Ranaut is a marvellous actor and I believe whenever you work with a good actor, your performance becomes better.

It is always fun to work with her. We have great chemistry on and off the screen. I tend to improvise a lot on the sets and she has been very supportive of that. We talk and rehearse about the scene and do the scene in the best way possible," he was quoted as saying at the event by The Indian Express.We have grown as actors but our relationship is the same.

We share the same passion for the craft of acting and you would see that on screen," he added.

Rajkummar could not make it to Mumbai for the trailer launch because flight services were delayed due to the rains.

This is why an impromptu trailer launch also happened in Delhi.Kangana's team shared a video on their official Instagram handle, in which she says that she is glad that he could not make it to the event in Mumbai.

"I am asked to say that I am very, very sad and I can't believe you're not there. But honestly, I am so happy, because these people who are going to meet me will trust me over you. So it's a good chance for me," she said.Judgemental Hai Kya is a whodunnit in which Rajkummar and Kangana are the prime suspects of a murder.

The two are pitted against each other as they try to convince the police that the other person is guilty of the crime.Judgemental Hai Kya, which also stars Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur, will release on July 26.

