Rakesh Roshan Slapped Me For Loving Muslim, Reveals Daughter Sunaina

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:17 PM

Rakesh Roshan slapped me for loving muslim, reveals daughter Sunaina

Indian veteran actor Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina Roshan has alleged that her family is refusing to accept her relationship with Muslim journalist Ruhail Amin

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Indian veteran actor Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina Roshan has alleged that her family is refusing to accept her relationship with Muslim journalist Ruhail Amin.In a statement, superstar Hrithik Roshan's sister said, "I am "living in hell" and my family is making my life unbearable just because I am in love with a Muslim man.

""Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't.

If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars?" she asked.Sunaina disclosed that she has also asked Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to help her in the matter.

