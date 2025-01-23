Rakhi Sawant Ready To Visit Pakistan To Meet Hania Aamir
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:01 PM
Video of Bollywood actress while addressing Hania Aamir goes viral on social media
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Indian actress Rakhi Sawant is all set to pick up her bag and visit Pakistan to meet famous Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.
In a video from some airport, the Bollywood actress and dancer can be seen carrying her luggage.
She while addressing Hania Aamir said, “I’m coming to Pakistan to meet Hania, Nargis and Deedar along with all the big stars,”.
Rakhi Sawant then asked Hania, “Do you have space at your house for me? I’m coming from India as your sister.
Come, pick me up from the airport."
At the end of the video, she expresses her love by saying “I love you” to Hania.
These days, videos of Rakhi Sawant related to Pakistani actresses are going viral. In some, Rakhi is seen giving dance challenges to actresses like Hania Amir, Nargis and Deedar while in others, she expresses her desire to come to Pakistan and get married.
