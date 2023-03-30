Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Actress Rakhi Sawant questions Priyanka Chopra's timing for speaking up about Bollywood, stating why she didn't speak earlier. Rakhi commented during a media interaction, "Why is Priyanka Chopra speaking up so late?

Earlier she used to do all the films. Why didn't she speak up then?" While not taking sides, Rakhi also expressed her admiration for Priyanka, who she considers a friend, and her mother. She noted that Priyanka has done numerous films and received many awards, including the song "Pinga Pinga," but never spoke out before. Rakhi also questioned why Priyanka is speaking up now that she is settled in the US and if it's an attempt to defame anyone.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent comments about Bollywood have sparked controversy, with some actors coming to her defense. Among them, Kangana Ranaut has shown strong support for Chopra on Twitter.

In her tweet, Kangana wrote, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

She went on to state that the media extensively covered Chopra’s fallout with Johar due to her friendship with SRK, and that the movie mafia saw her as a vulnerable outsider and harassed her to the point of leaving India.