Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym

Published February 11, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Actress says she had to stay in bed for two months as injury was quite serious

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Popular Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday unveiled that she suffered a severe injury to her spine during an 80 kg deadlift at a gym.

The actress had to stay in bed for two months as the injury was quite serious. She could barely stand for a minute.

In a recent interview, Rakul said that the injury had a major impact not only on her body but also mentally.

She said, “It was a lesson for me, and now I will make my spine as strong as steel,”.

She said that she underwent intense rehabilitation to get back into fitness, which included Aqua Therapy.

She mentioned, “I practiced all my dance steps in the water to avoid the injury from happening again,”.

Rakul revealed that she is still not 100 percent fit and has about 10 percent recovery left, but she is hopeful that she will soon regain her full fitness.

Rakul Preet Singh's fans are inspired by her strength and determination and are praying for her speedy recovery!

