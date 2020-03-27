UrduPoint.com
Rammstein's Iconic Singer Till Lindemann Hospitalized With COVID-19 - Reports

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Till Lindemann, 57, an iconic German singer and songwriter from the rock band, Rammstein, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, German media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Till Lindemann, 57, an iconic German singer and songwriter from the rock band, Rammstein, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, German media reported on Friday.

According to the Bild newspaper, the rock singer - who is also a vocalist of the German-Swedish duo, Lindemann - is currently isolated in an intensive care unit in Berlin.

There is reportedly no threat to Lindemann's life at this time.

On March 15, Lindemann performed at twin concerts at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

Initially, the band planned to perform at a large single concert but was forced to make it a double event due to the quarantine measures imposed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin amid the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 549,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The same university reports about 47,278 confirmed cases in Germany, with 281 fatalities.

