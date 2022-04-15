Ranbir, Alia’s wedding pictures storm into social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Internet is buzzing with images of the Bollywood couple from the wedding ceremony.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) The picture of newlywed Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with family members have stormed into the social media.

Taking to Instagram, the bride shared the first wedding photos with the world after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The close family members and friends attended the wedding ceremony. Many other images are also making rounds on the social media.

Rmaan Jain, the Indian model and wife of Ranbir’s cousin also jumped the bandwagon.

Anissa Malhotra shared the beautiful family picture of the newlyweds with the Kapoors, Jains and Nandas.

She wrote, “Congratulations to this beautiful couple inside out #Fam.”

The bride and groom posed with Anissa, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Karishma and Kareena Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shweta Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other member of the family in a picture.

In another picture, Ranbir is seen posing with Akasha Ambani and his wife Sholka while the third picture showed Anissa along with her husband, brother-in-law and their cousins during the wedding ceremony.