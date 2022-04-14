Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

(@Abdulla99267510)

The nuptials were attended by the close family members and friends at Ranbir’s residence Vastu.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot after, the latest reports say.

The couple took ‘Pheras and exchanged vows in presence of their close family members and friends.

The reports also suggest that the love birds had a peach themed wedding and Alia Bhatt opted to an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

The much awaited marriage ceremony took place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. The reports say that the couple will make their first public appearance as a married couple at around 7pm today.

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his sister, Soni Razdan who is Alia’s mother were present there during the ceremony. Mahesh Bhatt, the father of Alia and Pooja Bhatt, her half-sister, also graced the occasion.

Among the guests, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayyan Mukherjee, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were the prominent ones.

The reports say that Shweta Bachchan husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nand also attended ceremony.