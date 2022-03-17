Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana Javed

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) Brand Rang Rasiya has disassociated its from leading actress Sana Javed after she came under fire on social media due to several interactions during her make-ups, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

Many make-up artists including Manal Nadeem, Omar Waqar, Ikram Gohar, Rhyan Thomas and others took to social media and shared their interactions with Sana Javed.

Sana Javed while reacting to it had launched defamation suits against the celebrities who called her out.

The brand Rang Rasiya, reacting to the development, announced to part ways with actress Sana Javed.

In its notice to the actress, the brand said that it distanced itself from Sana Javed who was the main face for their Eid campaign due to interactions during make-ups. The brand has quoted Manal Nadeem and crew members about their interactions with the actress.

The brand said that the whole episode was disturbing for it and that was the main reason why the brand was disassociating itself from Sana Javed. It further said the Eid Campaign was shot with another celebrity.