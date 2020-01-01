Rangeela 's fans remembering comedy king Rangeela on his birth anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Fans of legendary comedian, Rangeela, real name Muhammad Saeed Khan observed his birth anniversary on Wednesday across the country and paid homages to his services in field of comedy.

They organized a number of events to remember his services in the field of comedy and film industry.

Rangeela was born on January 1, 1937 and moved to Lahore to find work in film Industry. He even painted billboards to make earnings during the first few days of his career. Maybe he did not know that fate is going to give him such a huge welcome.

One day, when a comedian was absent from the set, Rangeela was called upon to play his part and that he did with ease, leaving everyone on the set pondering upon it.

His first career film was a Punjabi movie named Jatti. After this film, he only did comedy roles and it did not take him much time to become everyone's favorite actor from Lollywood.

����� The actor worked in over 300 films throughout his career and is regarded as the king of comedy in Pakistan.

For his services to the film industry, Rangeela received several awards including the President's Pride of Performance in 2005 for excellence in the field of cinema.

�������� Rangeela was one of the best and finest comedians in the history of Pakistani film industry, said senior and famous actor Muhammad Qavi Khan He said that he was not only an epic comedian but also a fine artist who knew how to play his role and get into the character fully.�������������������������������������������������������������� He said that he was so natural and versatile that no one can replace his acting skills adding that it's been many years since Rangeela passed away but his legacy is proof that he may be gone but never forgotten.��������������� He is still remembered for his outstanding work in every field of industry he has ever done and we know that legends never die, he said.

��������� He was copied by people in public because that was how much everyone loved his work as well as himself, he stated.