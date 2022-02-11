UrduPoint.com

Ranveer Singh Reveals Secrets Behind His Fashion And Fitness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

The actor says he consumes daily 10 litre Paani (water) that keeps his skin fresh and flawless.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) Popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has opened up about the secrets of his fashion and fitness.

Ranveer Singh said that he excessively drinks water.

He has shared this secret in a fun chat session recently held on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked Ranveer the secret to his flawless skin.

The actor was quick to reveal, “Daily 10 litre Paani (water)!"

Ranveer Singh also says that he will soon be flying off to Cleveland to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The actor has also confirmed the development, saying that, “I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi!

