Open Menu

Ranya Rao Confesses Learning Gold Smuggling Techniques From YouTube

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:44 PM

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

Indian Kannada film actress says she received an internet call asking her to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) Indian Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling over 14 kilograms of gold, on Thursday confessed during interrogation that she learned gold-hiding techniques from YouTube.

According to the Indian media, Ranya Rao was arrested a few days ago for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth INR 125.6 million (12.56 crore).

During questioning by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the actress revealed that she received an internet call asking her to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

The actress said that she had been receiving calls from the foreign numbers two weeks before the trip which led her to smuggle gold for the first time.

Ranya Rao stated, “A man dressed in a white gown handed me two packets in the airport's dining lounge. I learnt how to conceal gold from YouTube,”.

The Indian media reported that after receiving the gold from the unidentified individual at the airport, Ranya Rao went to the restroom, where she attempted to smuggle the gold by taping gold bars inside her clothes. She also hid small gold pieces inside her shoes and pockets.

It may be mentioned here that Ranya Rao is famous for starring opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in the film ‘Maanikya’.

Related Topics

India Internet Film And Movies Dubai Man India Rupees May Gold YouTube Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

2 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

16 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

16 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

26 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

31 minutes ago
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

45 minutes ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

1 hour ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

1 hour ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz