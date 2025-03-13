Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian Kannada film actress says she received an internet call asking her to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) Indian Kannada film actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling over 14 kilograms of gold, on Thursday confessed during interrogation that she learned gold-hiding techniques from YouTube.

According to the Indian media, Ranya Rao was arrested a few days ago for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth INR 125.6 million (12.56 crore).

During questioning by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the actress revealed that she received an internet call asking her to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

The actress said that she had been receiving calls from the foreign numbers two weeks before the trip which led her to smuggle gold for the first time.

Ranya Rao stated, “A man dressed in a white gown handed me two packets in the airport's dining lounge. I learnt how to conceal gold from YouTube,”.

The Indian media reported that after receiving the gold from the unidentified individual at the airport, Ranya Rao went to the restroom, where she attempted to smuggle the gold by taping gold bars inside her clothes. She also hid small gold pieces inside her shoes and pockets.

It may be mentioned here that Ranya Rao is famous for starring opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in the film ‘Maanikya’.