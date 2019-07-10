Rap star Baba Sehgal calls Bollywood as 'Copywood'

Rap star Baba Sehgal has criticized Bollywood and called it as Copywood for destroying the old classic songs with their remixes and remakes.In a Twitter post, the rap star said, "It's time Bollywood stop recreating/remixing old classic film soundtracks

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Rap star Baba Sehgal has criticized Bollywood and called it as Copywood for destroying the old classic songs with their remixes and remakes.In a Twitter post, the rap star said, "It's time Bollywood stop recreating/remixing old classic film soundtracks.

There's no harm in creating a song but the quality, instrumentation and the output in doing so is sad and pathetic.""Is it because there is no creativity left or is it because they want to encash on the popularity of the old song?" asked Sehgal.Please tap the right talent as we have it in abundance here and stop destroying and ruining the original.

It's become more of Copywood than Bollywood," he concluded.