UrduPoint.com

Rapper Defends China Satire 'Fragile' As Views Hit 30m

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 29 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China.

The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government.

"I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.

"To me, good creations should come from the heart, they should be sincere," he added.

Mandarin-speaking singers, film stars and celebrities rarely court controversy when it comes to China given Beijing's long track record of blacklisting those deemed critical of its rule.

A misspoken word can quickly lead to an artist being frozen out of the world's largest Mandarin-speaking market and a career in ruins.

But the willingness of Namewee and Chen to take on taboo subjects has struck a chord as China grows increasingly assertive on the world stage under President Xi Jinping.

Over the last four weeks, Fragile has been a top trending YouTube video in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia as well as making smaller waves among Chinese diaspora fans in places like Australia, Canada and the United States.

Within days of the track's release, Namewee and Chen's Chinese social media accounts were taken down and their music censored while state media accused the pair of insulting the country.

China regularly removes songs deemed to be politically incorrect from domestic music streaming services.

In August, the Chinese culture ministry said it would establish a blacklist of banned songs with "illegal content", such as endangering national security.

Namwee and Chen are both currently based in democratic Taiwan.

"I think (musicians) should be free to create and that's every creator's wish," Namewee told reporters.

"I am Malaysian and there are many hindrances there for movies, music and other works including my albums," he added.

The 38-year-old rapper has repeatedly been at the centre of controversy in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

In 2016, he was detained for several days for allegedly insulting islam over a video partly filmed inside a mosque.

He was arrested again two years later for allegedly insulting Islam with a Lunar New Year video that featured dancers wearing dog masks and performing suggestive moves.

Chen, 27, grew up in Australia but moved to Taiwan in 2009 to pursue a pop career.

After her Chinese social media accounts were pulled, she responded by singing altered lyrics from Fragile's chorus celebrating that she still had access to Facebook and Instagram, which -- like YouTube -- are banned in China.

Related Topics

World Army Film And Movies Australia Music China Canada Social Media Facebook Beijing Hong Kong Singapore Kimberley Taipei Lead United States Malaysia August 2016 Market YouTube Mosque Media From Government Top Asia Million Xi Jinping Instagram Court Love

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

23 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

35 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan

28 seconds ago
 US journalist detained in Myanmar released

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

30 seconds ago
 US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus ..

US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus aircraft: statement

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.