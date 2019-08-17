Rasham praises for films depicting social problems

(@Aneesah05582539)

Famous film star Rasham has said that big film industries in the world are producing films on unique subjects and ideas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :

She said films on social issues are not only educating people but also indicating problems of societies besides creating awareness.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said the Pakistani film industry is also focusing on the new trend and a number of productions are being carried out.

She hoped: "With the passage of time, our industry will develop and we will move ahead on the same patern as well."