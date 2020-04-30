(@Aneesah05582539)

Death of Bollywood super star, Rashi Kapoor, has not only saddened his, family, fans and movie buffs, but also the dwellers of his ancestral city, who have a special affection for him for his roots in Peshawar

The news about Rashi Kapoor's death at the of age 67 sent a wave of sadness and grief among people in Peshawar.

The news about Rashi Kapoor's death at the of age 67 sent a wave of sadness and grief among people in Peshawar.

A lot of people visited the ancestral home of Rashi Kapoor where his grand father, Prithvi Raj Kapoor, used to live to express their grief and condolence over his demise.

It merits a mention here that Rashi Kapoor's grand father Prithvi Raj was born in Peshawar at Dhaki Nalbandi area near historic Peshawar city. The family later migrated to India after partition of sub-continent in 1947.

During stay in Peshawar, Prithviri Raj used to perform in Indian films and keep on visiting Dehli, Bombay and Peshawar.

The palatial home of Prithvi Raj still exists at Dhaki Nalbandi and is popular among locals as `Kapoor's House'.

During last days of Raj Kapoor, father of Rashi Kapoor, his last wish which he expressed was that `if someone brings some soil of that home for me'.

In early 90's Rashi Kapoor along with brother Randeer Kapoor visited Peshawar to see his ancestral home. Later, his uncle, Shashi Kapoor also visited Peshawar with the sole objective of watching house of his parents.

Former Mayor of Peshawar, late Saeed Ahmad Jan, who also belonged to Dhaki Nalbandi received both Rashi and Shahi Kapoors on arrival to their home.

"We had no relation with Rishi Kapoor, but had a liking for him because of watching him as film hero from childhood and due to his connection with a place which is also a birth place of me," wrote Pervaiz Ahmad, a city dweller in a whatsapp message to his relative.

"Rashi's death has saddened me a lot", Pervaiz added.

"Perhaps the feeling expressed by Pervaiz portrays sentiments of all the dwellers of Peshawar over sad demise of Rashi," remarked Ibrahim Zia, a city dweller and historian who also wrote a book titled as `Peshawar ki Funkar' (Artists of Peshawar).

"We feel pride over connection of a number of bollywood stars with Peshawar like Dilip Kumar, Kapoors, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amjad Khan and Vinod Khana," Zia told APP.

Ibrahim said the houses of Kapoor's and Dilip Kumar be saved as a mark of honor and respect for those sons of soils who made a remarkable debut in cinema world and give recognition to their ancestral city.

"The alleys going towards houses of Peshawar based renowned film actors be named after them so that a message should also be conveyed to them that people of Peshawar have feeling of love, honor and respect for them," Zia suggested.