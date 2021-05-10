UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Rasta Dikha’ Brings Hope And Peace To Minds

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:39 PM

‘Rasta Dikha’ brings hope and peace to minds

 Zain Khan—the pop singer-- has come up with spiritual ‘Kalam’  for people in a bid to strengthen their ties with God which over 1 million people have watched so far in a very short span of time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Rising Pop singer Zain Khan has released ‘Rasta Dikha’—a hymn that has brought hope and peace to the peoples’ minds.

The singer has himself composed his new Kalam [Hamd] and Ali Ayoun has directed it.

He has released it in Ramazan in a bid to bring people more close to the God and make them feel peaceful in their souls and minds. Surprisingly, over one million people have watched it so far.

Related Topics

God Million

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.